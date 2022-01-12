JSO: Man dead after shooting on the Westside

JSO says that the man was rushed to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Thursday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO says they initially received a call of a reported shooting around 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Jana Lane North.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they located a man in his 30s inside a home suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The occupants of the home are being interviewed by police.

JSO says they do not believe there is an outstanding threat to the community and that the gun in this shooting has been recovered.