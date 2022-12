When they arrived, police say they located an unidentified man with a stab wound. JFRD later pronounced the man dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight in the Brentwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight with injuries in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue.

When they arrived, police say they located an unidentified man with a stab wound. JFRD later pronounced the man dead.