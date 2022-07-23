Police: Dead woman found at Mission Pointe apartments in Jacksonville

Police say a dead body was found at Mission Pointe Apartments. There was evidence of foul play.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult female between 30 and 40 years old was found dead inside an apartment on Jacksonville's Northside Saturday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO responded to a call at the Mission Pointe Apartments complex in response to an unresponsive woman. Officers called Jacksonville Fire Rescue upon arrival, JSO Sgt. Hopely said.

JFRD arrived and pronounced the female dead.

Hopely says there is evidence of foul play, but JSO is "not prepared to discuss any specific details at this time."