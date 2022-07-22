JSO: Woman dead after shooting in Woodstock area

Police say officers are currently interviewing witnesses to develop more information.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Jacksonville's Woodstock area Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 5:45 p.m., JSO Patrol Officers responded to the 1000 block of Prospect St. in reference to a person shot.

On arrival, officers say they located a woman in her late 20s or early 30s inside a residence, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

JFRD responded and pronounced the woman dead.

As of now, police believe there were several people inside the residence when the shooting occurred, but police say the motive is unknown.

Police say officers are currently interviewing witnesses to develop more information.

Anyone with information related to the incident should reach out to JSO by phone at 630-0500 or by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.