Two suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Downtown Jacksonville steakhouse

The arrest report says Cory Hall grabbed one teenage victim and shot him in the head, then shot a second teen as he fled.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a man that is accused of killing a victim during a shooting that took place Saturday night inside a hotel restaurant has turned himself in.

According to police, 29-year-old Cory Hall turned himself Wednesday evening.

Hall was booked into the Duval County Jail on murder and attempted murder charges. He is being held on a $1.5 bond.

Earlier on Wednesday, First Coast News learned that Paige Gallon IV, 26, had been arrested in connection to the incident.

Gallon faces charges of accessory after the fact. He is being held without bond at the Duval County Jail.

According to an arrest report, the two victims were leaving the bathroom in the Morton's Steakhouse located inside the Hyatt Hotel in downtown Jacksonville Saturday, around 10:15 p.m. when Hall and an unidentified man walked in.

The 17-year-old victim later told police that Hall seemed intoxicated, and that he suddenly grabbed the 19-year-old by the neck and would not let go. He then pulled out a gun "without warning," the report said, and "shot him once in the head at very close range." Police say Hall shot the 17-year-old as he fled.

The 19-year-old died of his injuries.

Following the incident, the report says, surveillance video captured the suspected shooter, Hall, exiting the bathroom and walking towards a dark-colored SUV in front of the restaurant.

A man in a multicolored shirt, later identified as Gallon, was seen walking away from that same vehicle towards the valet, before running back and jumping into the driver's side of the SUV, the report says, and leaving the hotel.

During the investigation, JSO says images from social media showed Hall and Gallon were at Morton's for a birthday party. Party guests told police that Gallon said Hall spent the night with him after they left the hotel.

Police checked Morton's valet book and reportedly found that Gallon and his dark-colored SUV were listed there that night, and matched the getaway vehicle.

When questioned, Gallon reportedly admitted to being at the party but got "evasive" when asked about his car. He refused to identify whose birthday it was and stopped cooperating, JSO says. He was later stopped by police in his SUV, while on a video call with Hall, the report says, and placed under arrest.

Earlier this week, JSO issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Cory Deshawn Hall for murder and attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Hall has black hair and black facial hair under his chin, JSO said. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Hall's whereabouts is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.