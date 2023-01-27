Police: Caretaker charged with defrauding Jacksonville Beach man of $140,000

For approximately one year, police say a disabled 83-year-old male was defrauded out of approximately $140,000.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with defrauding an elderly man out of $140,000 while acting as his caretaker, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Police say on Dec. 12 of last year, Officer Jarman began an investigation into the exploitation of the elderly.

For approximately one year, police say a disabled 83-year-old male was defrauded out of approximately $140,000. The suspect who was identified as a caretaker abandoned the victim in late 2022, and moved to another city.

Through investigative efforts, police were able to track down Marcela Marabelli, 52, in Montana.