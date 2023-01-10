Jacksonville police seeking man accused of pretending to be a delivery driver and stole packages

Police said the man pictured stole packages from apartment buildings during the holiday season. Recognize him? Call 904-630-0500.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say posed as a package delivery driver.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered package holding areas in apartment buildings during the holiday season and stole packages.

JSO is accusing him of fraud and theft for this scheme.