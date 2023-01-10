Jacksonville police seeking man accused of pretending to be a delivery driver and stole packages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they say posed as a package delivery driver.
According to police, the pictured suspect entered package holding areas in apartment buildings during the holiday season and stole packages.
JSO is accusing him of fraud and theft for this scheme.
If you know who he is, or have information that could assist in this investigation, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.