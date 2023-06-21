Police asking for help in determining motive behind shooting in Springfield area

JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says a man injured in the shooting, has provided several different versions of what happened to detectives.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his early-20s was found shot in the Springfield area of Jacksonville Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 400 block of West 16th Street around 9:30 a.m. in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, they found the man had suffered a single gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO's Sergeant Lloyd says that officers are still trying to find a crime scene of where the shooting occurred, as they are assessing if this incident was self-inflicted or a criminal act. He adds that the injured man has provided several different versions of the story to detectives as to what happened.

Lloyd says the man called 911 himself and that the sheriff's office did have 'shots spotter' in the neighborhood during the shooting, but it wasn't activated.