JSO: Man found dead in road on Jacksonville's northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead in a road Saturday morning on Jacksonville's northside as police are investigating the man's undetermined cause of death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Ray Reeves says at approximately 4:30 a.m., patrol officers were in the 12000 block of Sago Avenue West conducting checks on closed businesses and parks. He says officers then found the unidentified man lying in the road.

Reeves says the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene where they pronounced the man dead.

JSO says their initial investigation reveals that a vehicle was nearby in the area and that it appeared that the man was possibly working on the vehicle prior to his death.

JSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Unit detectives are currently conducting an active investigation on the incident.