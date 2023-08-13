Man expected to be OK after he was shot in the neck while walking on Jacksonville's Southside

Police say the incident was not an attempted robbery and that it is "unknown at this time" whether or not the victim and suspect have had any prior relationship.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering at a Jacksonville hospital Sunday morning after he was shot while walking on Jacksonville's southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Scott says shortly after 3 a.m., officers responded to the 5300 block of Ridgecrest Avenue and found the man who was shot in the neck.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Scott says that the man has been uncooperative with police.

Scott also says that JSO's initial investigation on the shooting, reveals that the man was walking in the area when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

Police say the incident was not an attempted robbery and that it is "unknown at this time" whether or not the victim and suspect have had any relationship with each other prior to the incident.

Scott also adds that it is unknown whether the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle during the shooting.