A pregnant woman went missing. Her body was found buried in a cemetery in Putnam County. 8 years later, police update

Shaquierra Pinckney went missing two days before her body was found buried in a Putnam County cemetery. Police will have an update at 3:30 on an indictment Tuesday.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is expected to deliver an update on an eight-year-old cold case Tuesday afternoon. PCSO is expected to announce an indictment in the case.

Shaquierra Pinckney, of Daytona Beach, went missing in September 2015. She was 22 years old, and pregnant with her third child, at the time.

Two days later, a body was found buried in the Gethsemane Baptist Church's cemetery when an employee was digging a grave. It was partially decomposed and had been burned.

The body was later determined to be Pinckney, the Florida Times-Union reported at the time.

Then-Daytona Beach Police Chief Mike Chitwood told press that Pinckney's death was a homicide following her discovery.

Pinckney, who was 4 months pregnant with her third child, was found dead and partially burned in a cemetery Thursday, First Coast News partner WESH reported. Investigators said Pinckney posted an ad on Backpage.com as an escort on the night of her disappearance.

Police issued a BOLO for Pinckney's car, which they said was missing at the time. No one was ever arrested in the case.