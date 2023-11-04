Indictment announced in 2015 death of Daytona Beach woman found burned, buried in Putnam Co. graveyard

Lorenzo Hudson is accused of killing Shaquierra Pinckney and leaving her naked, partially burned body in a rural Putnam County graveyard in 2015.

Example video title will go here for this video

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — The 2015 cold case murder of a 22-year-old Daytona Beach woman has been solved, according to law enforcement officials, with a murder indictment announced Tuesday.

The indictment for first-degree murder says 42-year-old Lorenzo Hudson killed Shaquierra Pinckney and left her naked, partially burned body in a rural Putnam County graveyard. Her body was discovered days later, on Sept. 3, 2015 by a pastor and two gravediggers. Pinckney was pregnant at the time and left behind two young children.

The cold case investigation involved the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the Daytona Beach Police Department and the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. A grand jury returned the indictment Monday.

Deputies say Pinckney was known to access and upload photos to an adult website. Hudson used the website to solicit sex and thats how they believe the pair met.

Deputies say her missing Honda Accord was found days later in St. Johns County, abandoned in the Flagler Estates area.

Hudson has a lengthy criminal history and has been incarcerated since October 2018. Prior charges include burglary, drug possession, and fleeing and eluding police. He was previously expected to be released in December of this year.

An arrest report from Volusia County notes that an officer stopped his car on Sept. 18, 2015, in part because Hudson was “a possible homicide suspect.”

He was charged with capital felony murder, capital felony murder of an unborn child, second-degree felony abuse of a dead body, and third-degree tampering with physical evidence.