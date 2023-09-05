Two injured in separate Jacksonville shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized overnight Monday in separate shootings in Jacksonville. The first occurred around 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lane Avenue South when a man in his 30s was shot in his face and hand. Police said a man wearing all black approached the victim's vehicle and started shooting at him. The victim was able to drive off to a nearby store for help.
The second shooting occurred around midnight at Hometown Inn & Suites, 4940 Mustang Road. The victim was in the parking lot when he was shot twice in the abdomen.
No arrests were made in either of the shootings.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Jacksonville police at 904-630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.