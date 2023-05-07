Jacksonville police investigate shooting after man checks himself into hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-fatal-shooting that happened late on Saturday night.
Around 10 p.m., a man checked himself into the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot to his shoulder. He told officials he was at an unknown location off Normandy Boulevard when he was shot by an unknown person.
Investigators are looking into the incident. If you have any information about the shooting, please call 904-630-0500 or contact Crimestoppers to leave an anonymous tip 1-866-845-TIPS.