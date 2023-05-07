Jacksonville police investigate shooting after man checks himself into hospital

The victim told officials he was at an unknown location off Normandy Boulevard when he was shot by an unknown person.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-fatal-shooting that happened late on Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m., a man checked himself into the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot to his shoulder. He told officials he was at an unknown location off Normandy Boulevard when he was shot by an unknown person.