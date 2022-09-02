Woman recovering after shooting on Lem Turner Road

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road around 9 p.m. When officers arrived they found the victim, an adult female.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is recovering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday night on the Northside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the 9100 block of Lem Turner Road around 9 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim, an adult female, police said.

Police did not say what may have led up to the shooting, but they did say it was not a road rage incident.

There is no suspect information available at this time, JSO said. Several witnesses were located and are being interviewed by detectives, according to police.