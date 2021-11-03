Female injured in Brunswick shooting, suspect in custody

Police say the woman was trying to get help from people passing by on US 17 near I-95.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — One person is in jail after allegedly shooting a female Tuesday in Brunswick.

Officers responded to a person in distress call after a female got out of an SUV trying to get help from people passing by on Highway 17 near I-95, according to the Glynn County Police Department. When officers arrived, they found she had been shot twice and had several lacerations.

Investigators identified Wilson Marion as a suspect in the shooting. After several interviews and search warrants, police charged Marion with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to GCPD.