CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — It's the feeling of overwhelming grief and sadness that's felt by Jenet Anderson.

Her friend Susan Mauldin hasn't been seen in nearly six weeks.

It's the talk of her Harbor Island neighborhood, but so too is the arrest of Corey Binderim, who is a person of interest in Mauldin's disappearance. Binderim was doing work on her home.

Binderim faces a forgery charge in Duval County, unrelated to Mauldin. However, Anderson is hopeful his arrest can be the break in the case.

"Now we need to focus on finding her," she told First Coast News.

"I just want justice," neighbor Pat Ritchie said. Her heart is also heavy, wondering where Mauldin may be.

She lives next door and remembered her neighbor during Thanksgiving despite not having many clues about what may have happened.

"Every time we host and toast to our friend Sue because all of my friends loved her," she said.

Mauldin has no living relatives, but Ritchie considers her family. She just wants answers.

"Everybody loved her," Ritchie said. "Sweet, sweet gal."

Binderim is expected to make his first court appearance on the forgery charge in Duval County on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Missing person's poster of Susan Mauldin, provided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Clay County Sheriff's Office