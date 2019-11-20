CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County deputies have their sights on talking to Corey Binderim, who may hold the clues about missing Fleming Island woman Susan Mauldin.

"Mr. Binderim has cooperated in the course of this investigation, but until recently, he left the area all of a sudden without explanation and his whereabouts are unknown at this time," Clay County Detective Howard Fryer said.

Investigators say Mauldin hired Binderim to do rehab work on her home, but Mauldin later requested her deposit back. Neighbors say that was around the same time when she was last seen, October 23rd.

Neighbors fear there may have been a dispute between the two that lead to her disappearance.

"If he was holding her somewhere, that would be even worse," a neighbor told First Coast News.

Binderim's history as a contractor is marred. He filed paperwork with the state last year to start Binderim Remodeling LLC, but the Better Business Bureau says he failed to pay renewal fees this year and his business is listed as inactive.

It has a D+ rating. The one and only comment is a complaint from a homeowner who says work on a bathroom is incomplete after hiring Binderim to do remodeling last December.

An employee with the BBB says Binderim doesn't have a license to do the plumbing work described in the complaint.

Detectives say Mauldin's credit cards have not been used and her car is still in the garage.

Mauldin's neighbors say she would check in with them when she planned trips and they were not aware of any recent getaways. She was planning to hand out candy on Halloween, they said.

"It's something you try to get off your mind because it's so emotional," a neighbor said. "She was one of the sweetest women I ever knew."

