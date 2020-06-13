Part of downtown St. Augustine evacuated due to threat

The St. Augustine Police Department said the area is now clear.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Downtown St. Augustine has now been cleared after part of the bayfront was shut down because of a threat at Harry's Seafood, Bar & Grille.

The St. Augustine Police Department told First Coast News the area had been evacuated earlier in the evening, but the scene was clear as of 9:15 p.m.

The Facebook page The 904 Now shared video with us showing the police cars lining the bayfront, as people in vehicles and on foot were being redirected.

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office said a sheriff's office K-9 assisted the police department with its investigation.