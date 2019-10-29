For parents, waiting to hear from your child can be unnerving, especially for at one mother of a Mandarin High School student Monday.

Investigators said a threat at Mandarin High School was not credible, but the bomb threat still put the high school in a Code Yellow.

Campus was searched and class resumed after about two hours on lock-down.

A mother only identified as Leanne was fighting back tears of relief as she waited anxiously to hear the all-clear from inside her daughter's school.

“I was scared to death as you can see, I’ve been crying," Leanne said. "The school board is out here trying to calm me down because I’m thinking I’m going to drive by the school that has a bomb going off."

As policed blocked off access to Mandarin High School, Leanne remained glued to her phone while messaging her daughter inside.

“You do start to think 'What if it’s a fake? But what if it’s not?'" she said.

Leanne was back in the parents' parking lot, anxious, for the second time in weeks.

Last month Mandarin High School was on lockdown as law enforcement searched for a gun. It wasn't found. Monday's incident marks the third threat at this school since May.

“I hope that there’s a solution that they can find, something we can do for this to stop," Leanne said. "I don’t understand it."

“I have thought the same question, in fact, as I was driving here today, 'What can we do differently?'" Duval County School Board Chairwoman Lori Hershey said.

Hershey said the district is working on ways to reduce threats.

Mandarin High School already increased security, with two school resource officers and an additional security guard.

”We do need to look at ways to prevent these threats," Hershey said.

Threats that could result in felony charges.

This time, parents like Leanne can breathe a little easier