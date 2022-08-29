Parent arrested at Jacksonville elementary school after 'making threats'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A statement from the principal of Mayport Coastal Sciences Elementary School in Jacksonville says that a parent was arrested at the school after "making threats" in the front office Monday morning.
The school went into a 'Code Yellow,' meaning students were under lockdown, after the incident.
The statement says the upset parent caused a "disturbance," but all students and safe are safe and the lockdown has now been lifted.
The full statement can be read below:
"Good Morning Mayport Elementary School families, this is Principal O'Connell. All students and staff are safe, but I did want to inform you that we had a security concern this morning that caused us to place the school on a Code Yellow as a precaution. There was a disturbance in our front office with one of our parents who became upset and made threats against the school. Thankfully police were able to quickly intervene and place the parent in custody. This incident was isolated to our front office, and students and staff remained safe. Police advised that it was safe to lift the lockdown and resume school as normal. I never want to call with news such as this, but I always want to make sure you are informed whenever there is a potential security threat to our campus. Thank you for your understanding and patience."
