Report: Students, bus driver treated after 'irate' Brunswick parent discharges pepper spray on school bus

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A school bus had to be evacuated Tuesday morning in Brunswick, Georgia after an "irate" parent allegedly discharged a can of pepper spray into the bus, officials said.
The bus was headed to Goodyear Elementary School, a Glynn County School's representative said.
There were 24 students onboard, as well as a bus monitor and a bus driver, who were all exposed. They were all treated on scene by emergency medical services.
The students were able to go to school, according to a press released from GCS.
The parent has been identified as 29-year-old Shaquayle Cuyler. She has been arrested on charges of battery, criminal trespassing, cruelty to children, intentionally disrupting the operation of a school bus, reckless conduct and interference with government property. She was being held in Glynn County jail Tuesday morning on $9,634 bond.