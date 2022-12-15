Orange County deputies arrest man who they say raped and tried to kill a woman

Records show Bruce Whitehead served eight years in prison for charges stemming from Duval County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man who they say raped and "mutilated" a woman in Orlando.

They say Bruce Whitehead committed the crime on Dec. 10 and had asked for the community to help find him.

While searching for Whitehead, police said he might have connections in Duval. Records show he served eight years in Duval after being convicted of attempted murder, felony kidnaping and sexual battery with a weapon or force.

Police say he also tried to murder the woman who was injured in this attack.