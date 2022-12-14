Orlando deputies looking for man who they say raped, mutilated woman

Records show Bruce Whitehead served eight years in prison for charges stemming from Duval County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who they say raped and mutilated a woman in Orlando.

Deputies say Bruce Whitehead, 54, committed the crime on Pine Hills Road near North Lane on Dec. 10.

Deputies are asking the community to call Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 if you believe you have information that could help locate Whitehead.

If you spot him, call 911 immediately.