Around 9:20 p.m., JSO alerted the public of the shooting which was reported at Pullman Avenue and West 18th Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday night on the midwestern side of town.

Around 9:20 p.m., JSO alerted the public of the shooting which was reported at Pullman Avenue and West 18th Street.

No information is known at this time.