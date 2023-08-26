x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One person dead, heavy police presence on Kings Road

First Coast News is currently on scene in the area of Kings Road and North Canal Street where there are over 10 JSO police cars, a helicopter in the air and JFRD.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This is a developing story.

One person is dead Saturday afternoon according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, as First Coast News is currently on scene of where there is heavy police presence located near King Street and North Canal Street on Jacksonville's Westside.

The police scene includes over 10 Jacksonville Sheriff's Office police cars, a helicopter in the air and JFRD personnel are present. In addition, around 1:57 p.m., a SWAT truck has arrived on scene and SWAT officers are walking around with their guns drawn.

Please avoid the area if possible.

Before You Leave, Check This Out