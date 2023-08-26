'He hated Black people" | What we know about the Jacksonville Dollar General shooter

Here's what we know about the gunman who opened fire in the Jacksonville store, killing 3 people.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white man opened fire in a Jacksonville Dollar General store Saturday in what authorities described as a "racially motivated" attack.

Four people were killed, including the shooter, according to law enforcement sources.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said the shooter "wanted to kill" Black people. All three of the victims of the shooting were Black, the sheriff said.

Here's what we know about the shooter.

Who was the Jacksonville Dollar General shooter?

Authorities have not released the shooter's name.

"I'd love to identify him, but we're not identifying him because we don't have a positive identification," Waters said in a Saturday evening news conference.

The shooter was described as a white male in his early 20s, Waters said.

What was the Jacksonville Dollar General shooter's motive?

The shooting was racially motivated, Sheriff Waters said.

According to Waters, the shooter wrote several manifestos: one to his parents, one to the media and to federal agents.

"Portions of these manifestos detailed the shooter's disgusting ideology of hate," Waters said. "Plainly put: this shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people."

"He wanted to kill [n-word]," the sheriff said. "That's the one and only time I'll use that word."

The sheriff said the shooter acted alone and there was no evidence he was part of a larger group.

How did the shooter die?

The gunman died by suicide, according to Waters.

What weapons did the Jacksonville Dollar General shooter use?

The shooter used a Glock handgun an "AR-15 style rifle", according to the sheriff.

The guns were not his parents' guns, the sheriff said.

It's unknown how the shooter obtained the guns.

What was the shooter's background?

The shooter is believed to have lived in Clay County, Florida, with his parents.

In 2016, he was involved in a domestic call that resulted in no arrests, Waters said.

In 2017, he was involved in a Baker Act, which is a "Florida law that enables families and loved ones to provide emergency mental health services and temporary detention for people who are impaired because of their mental illness, and who are unable to determine their needs for treatment."

Who were the victims in the shooting?

Two men and one woman were killed, the sheriff said. All were Black, Waters said. Their names have not been released.