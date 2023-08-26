Two Jacksonville children dead following medical emergency

Lt. Adam Blinnat said when officers arrived, they found two children "unresponsive." "Life-saving efforts were performed," Blinnat said, "but sadly both children were pronounced deceased."



The Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit both responded to the Southside Estates home. Although it is early in the investigation, police have been told "that both children were playing in the home and, when checked on, both were found unresponsive."



He said other adults and other children were home at the time and are currently being interviewed.



The Medical Examiner’s Office must still determine the cause of death, and police don't yet know if the incident was an accident or if foul play is involved.