2 dead in overnight shooting in Fairways Forest area

The shooting happened sometime before 2:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of Townsend Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in the Fairways Forest area of Jacksonville.

At about 2:43 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at Townsend Apartments in the 3500 block of Townsend Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people, a man and woman, dead from gunshot wounds, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO interviewed two men believed to be involved in the shooting. In addition, JSO is searching for a female who may have been involved and left the scene, police said.

JSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating the shooting.