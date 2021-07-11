2 dead in overnight shooting in Fairways Forest area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people are dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in the Fairways Forest area of Jacksonville.
At about 2:43 a.m., officers responded to the shooting at Townsend Apartments in the 3500 block of Townsend Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people, a man and woman, dead from gunshot wounds, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO interviewed two men believed to be involved in the shooting. In addition, JSO is searching for a female who may have been involved and left the scene, police said.
JSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.