Developing: One dead after shooting at a Jacksonville Beach short term rental home, suspects still at large

Gunfire erupted during a family party at a rental home on Ocean Pond Court resulting in one dead, neighbors found bullet holes in their car.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A Jacksonville Beach neighborhood is on edge after a shooting broke out during a family party at a short-term rental Thursday night.

Neighbors say for the last few months the home was being used as a short term rental property. They say guests come in and out all the time peacefully but Thursday night Jacksonville Beach Police Department said one person was shot to death at the home.

A broken screen hung off the front door and bullet holes were discovered in a neighbors car.

“My fiance and step daughter called me and she said she heard about eight to ten shots very quickly. She thought they were fireworks at first," resident Matthew Kennon said.

Matthew Kennon said his family lives right down the road from the home on Ocean Pond Court.

“It was crazy the whole road was lit up in blue and red lights," Kennon said.

JBPD said when they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot several times. He later died.

Kennon said the neighborhood is usually quiet and family friendly but he has noticed more houses are being rented out for short term stays.

"Sometimes you don't know the clientele that comes into your neighborhood and that does open the door for situations like this to arise," Kennon said.

Joshua Rivero said now he is concerned because his home is surrounded by short term rentals.

"It's kind of weird there are multiple Airbnb's, knowing there are random people coming in and out of the houses and it's not like they do background checks or anything," Resident Joshua Rivero said.

Kennon said he hopes JBPD can find the person responsible.

“You never think its going to be so close to home, especially something as crazy as this," Kennon said.

Thursday night around 11:10 p.m., deputies responded to the home in the 1600 block Ocean Pond Court, according to the police report.

JBPD said a male and female suspect were seen leaving the home in a white four door sedan.

A listing to rent the home was found on a local real estate website but the owner did not respond to our request for comment.