Local News

One dead in shooting during family party at a Jacksonville Beach short term rental

A male and female were seen leaving the Ocean Pond Drive rental house Thursday night in a white compact four-door sedan.
Credit: First Coast News
The scene at Ocean Pond Drive in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead from a shooting Thursday night during a family party at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach, according to a press release from Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Thursday night around 11:10 p.m., deputies responded to a person shot at a short term rental house in the 1600 block Ocean Pond Court, the report said. 

There was a family party going on at the house and when deputies got there they found a victim conscious with multiple gunshot wounds, the report continued.

A male and female suspect were seen leaving the house in a white compact four-door sedan, the report said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital and later died, deputies said. 

Detectives are actively working this investigation to gather more information.

The victim is not being identified while authorities make family notifications. 

Credit: First Coast News
The scene at Ocean Pond Drive in Jacksonville Beach.

