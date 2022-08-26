One dead in shooting during family party at a Jacksonville Beach short term rental

A male and female were seen leaving the Ocean Pond Drive rental house Thursday night in a white compact four-door sedan.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead from a shooting Thursday night during a family party at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach, according to a press release from Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Thursday night around 11:10 p.m., deputies responded to a person shot at a short term rental house in the 1600 block Ocean Pond Court, the report said.

There was a family party going on at the house and when deputies got there they found a victim conscious with multiple gunshot wounds, the report continued.

A male and female suspect were seen leaving the house in a white compact four-door sedan, the report said.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital and later died, deputies said.

Detectives are actively working this investigation to gather more information.