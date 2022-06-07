x
Jacksonville Beach Pier opens for fishing Wednesday

The city says admission to the pier will be free, and it will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People will be able to fish on the Jacksonville Beach Pier starting Wednesday, according to a representative for the city.

Public restrooms are also available nearby in the adjacent beach parking lot. 

The city says there will be a limit of three fishing rods per person and no cast netting is allowed. 

The City of Jacksonville has obtained a saltwater fishing license for the pier, which covers individuals who fish from the pier.   

Here is a list of rules provided by the City of Jacksonville Beach:

  • Limit of 3 fishing rods per person
  • No cast netting
  • No diving or jumping from pier
  • No sitting on railing
  • No alcohol
  • No bicycles, skateboards or rollerblades
  • Do not feed the birds
  • No pets (except service animals)
  • Please use trash receptacles for all waste

The new and improved pier is here to stay. The renovations that were made gave the pier a larger and stronger piling with a slope of eight feet.

The construction was also slated to raise the deck to make it sturdier against extreme weather.

The pier repairs were paid for with a combination of insurance payments, FEMA reimbursement and money from the city.

A representative for the city says the final cost of the repairs came out to approx. $11.6 million

