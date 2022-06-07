Jacksonville Beach Pier opens for fishing Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People will be able to fish on the Jacksonville Beach Pier starting Wednesday, according to a representative for the city.
The city says admission to the pier will be free, and it will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Public restrooms are also available nearby in the adjacent beach parking lot.
The city says there will be a limit of three fishing rods per person and no cast netting is allowed.
The City of Jacksonville has obtained a saltwater fishing license for the pier, which covers individuals who fish from the pier.
Here is a list of rules provided by the City of Jacksonville Beach:
- Limit of 3 fishing rods per person
- No cast netting
- No diving or jumping from pier
- No sitting on railing
- No alcohol
- No bicycles, skateboards or rollerblades
- Do not feed the birds
- No pets (except service animals)
- Please use trash receptacles for all waste
The new and improved pier is here to stay. The renovations that were made gave the pier a larger and stronger piling with a slope of eight feet.
The construction was also slated to raise the deck to make it sturdier against extreme weather.
The pier repairs were paid for with a combination of insurance payments, FEMA reimbursement and money from the city.
A representative for the city says the final cost of the repairs came out to approx. $11.6 million