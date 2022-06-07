Jacksonville Beach Pier opens for fishing Wednesday

The city says admission to the pier will be free, and it will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People will be able to fish on the Jacksonville Beach Pier starting Wednesday, according to a representative for the city.

Public restrooms are also available nearby in the adjacent beach parking lot.

The city says there will be a limit of three fishing rods per person and no cast netting is allowed.

The City of Jacksonville has obtained a saltwater fishing license for the pier, which covers individuals who fish from the pier.

Here is a list of rules provided by the City of Jacksonville Beach:

Limit of 3 fishing rods per person

No cast netting

No diving or jumping from pier

No sitting on railing

No alcohol

No bicycles, skateboards or rollerblades

Do not feed the birds

No pets (except service animals)

Please use trash receptacles for all waste

The new and improved pier is here to stay. The renovations that were made gave the pier a larger and stronger piling with a slope of eight feet.

The construction was also slated to raise the deck to make it sturdier against extreme weather.

The pier repairs were paid for with a combination of insurance payments, FEMA reimbursement and money from the city.