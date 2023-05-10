Nurse working at Baptist South arrested for sending nude photos, video of patient

A woman who was admitted to the ER at Baptist South told officers that her assigned nurse used her phone to send naked photos, according to the arrest report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A nurse who was working at Baptist South Hospital was arrested in April on charges of video voyeurism and sexually cyber harassing another person.

On April 27, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to 14550 Old St. Augustine Road in reference to a dispute. A woman who was admitted to the emergency room told officers that her assigned nurse used her phone to send naked photos, according to the arrest report.

The victim asked her assigned nurse, Luke Waski, to call someone to let them know that she is okay. She unlocked the phone for him. Waski reportedly called and then walked out of the room with her phone, causing her to yell out. The victim then got a notification on her Apple Watch that a text message had been sent to a number with three nude pictures and a video of herself, according to the arrest report.

Waski came back into the room with a stack of blankets and the victim asked him for her phone back. He reportedly told her he did not have her phone, according to the arrest report. She then noticed her phone wedged between the two blankets, according to the arrest report. When she checker her 'recently deleted' folder, she saw the message with the photos and videos.

JSO investigators reviewed surveillance video which showed Waski leaving the patients room and walking into the bathroom. He then went to the nurse's station and can be seen placing a phone in between two blankets, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report noted that the phone number on file at the hospital for Waski matches the number that the nude photos were sent to.

Officers met with Waski at his home where he denied he did anything on the patients phone besides make the call she requested. He was arrested and faces charges for video voyeurism and sexual cyber harassment.