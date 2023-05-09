Four teens OK after attempted carjacking by unknown man in Lake City

Lake City Police Department officers stopped a vehicle during a traffic stop and a man ran from the car.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Four teens were victims of a carjacking attempt Monday night, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Officers initially responded to reported gunfire in the area of Northwest Jacquez Place in Lake City. Upon arrival, officers saw a man wearing dark clothes and a black ski mask behind a residence. Other officers arriving in the area, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for improper equipment. As the driver of the vehicle stopped on Northwest Fowler Avenue, a backseat passenger exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

A search for the man was unsuccessful. After officers interviewed the four remaining occupants of the vehicle, police determined the incident was an attempted carjacking by the passenger who fled.

No one was hurt during the incident.