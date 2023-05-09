JSO: Man cracks bottle on victim's head during robbery in Jacksonville

JSO says the man fled the area on foot but was later apprehended by responding officers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been taken into custody after police say he hit a victim in the head with a glass bottle during a robbery in the Hogan's Creek area of Jacksonville Tuesday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 5 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 400 block W 8th Street. Upon arrival, police say officers located a victim who reported that he was robbed by someone he knew.

During the course of the robbery, the victim says he hit the victim in the head with a glass bottle, causing it to break. The man then snatched jewelry from the victim along with other property. JSO says the man fled the area on foot but was later apprehended by responding officers.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.