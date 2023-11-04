Murder investigation leads to arrests of 19 alleged Jacksonville gang members

Sheriff TK Waters says this is a major step towards completely dismantling a gang called IGD ("Insane Ganger Disciples").

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A murder investigation has led to the arrest of 19 alleged gang members, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said Tuesday.

Chad Robison, 26, was arrested in May 2022 on murder charges. The victim in the crime had driven himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

Waters said this arrest was led police to an investigation that identified 18 additional associates of Robison. He said that the gang is called IGD ("Insane Ganger Disciples"), which Waters says is a "loose subset" of the Chicago-based gang, mainly through sharing the name.

One of those arrested, Edward Gansz, was arrested on manslaughter charges in a fentanyl death.

Police also seized several firearms that were linked to violent crimes.

The 19 arrested and their charges are: