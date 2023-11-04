Murder investigation leads to arrests of 19 alleged Jacksonville gang members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A murder investigation has led to the arrest of 19 alleged gang members, Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said Tuesday.
Chad Robison, 26, was arrested in May 2022 on murder charges. The victim in the crime had driven himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.
Waters said this arrest was led police to an investigation that identified 18 additional associates of Robison. He said that the gang is called IGD ("Insane Ganger Disciples"), which Waters says is a "loose subset" of the Chicago-based gang, mainly through sharing the name.
One of those arrested, Edward Gansz, was arrested on manslaughter charges in a fentanyl death.
Police also seized several firearms that were linked to violent crimes.
The 19 arrested and their charges are:
- Chad Robinson, murder 1st degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- David Riddle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand theft,
- Austin Hunter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carjacking
- Christopher Spaulding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell
- Austin Clarke, trafficking of methamphetamines
- Jessica Looney, sale of methamphetamines
- Corey Love, sale of methamphetamines
- Jeffrey Locke, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Cainan Thomas, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Nicole Lowry, sale of cocaine
- Zachary Lloyd, trafficking of methamphetamines
- Michael Cole, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Mark Thornton, sale of heroin
- Edward Gansz, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, manslaughter, trafficking of methamphetamines
- Thomas Allen, Burglary, Auto Theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Amanda Bailey, trafficking in fentanyl
- Blake Erskine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- An unidentified male subject who is in federal custody on gun charges