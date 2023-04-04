Former deputy, two others arrested in contraband smuggling scheme in Putnam County

The former deputy was investigated on criminal charges regarding two separate incidents; smuggling contraband into the jail and slapping an inmate.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Three people have been charged in connection to a scheme to smuggle contraband into the Putnam County jail, including a former corrections deputy, according to Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach.

Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach spoke about the arrests during a press conference Tuesday. He says former corrections deputyDavid Garcia was charged with battery and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

DeLoach says the charges conclude an investigation that took place over several months starting in January of this year.

DeLoach says Garcia was investigated on criminal charges regarding two separate incidents; smuggling contraband into the jail and alleged altercations with a fellow employee and also an inmate.

DeLoach says on Jan. 6, Garcia got into a disagreement with a supervisor and slapped him across the face. DeLoach says the next day, be battered a handcuffed inmate by pushing him into a closed door, which left bruises. DeLoach also says that Garcia slapped the inmate.

Garcia was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both a criminal and internal investigation. He was terminated on Jan. 12.

DeLoach says also as a result of criminal investigation, charges were forwarded to the State Attorney's Office. He was later charged with one count of battery, which is a third-degree felony.

The inmate involved in the altercation declined to press charges, DeLoach explained.

Following Garcia's termination, DeLoach says a deputy working his former position was approached by an inmate who asked the new deputy about smuggling in contraband.

DeLoach says the inmate was later identified as Francisco Arroyo, a member of the Latin Kings gang and a known violent offender.

An investigation was opened and DeLoach says Garcia, Arroyo and a woman named Maleah Knox were linked in a conspiracy to bring contraband into the jail.

Knox charged with smuggling contraband into detention facility and use of a two-way communicator during the commission of felony. She was released on 13,000 bond

A warrant issued Monday for the arrest of Garcia, who was booked and later released after posting 100,000 bond.

Arroyo was moved to the St. Johns County jail and charged with smuggling contraband into the jail.