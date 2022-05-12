Salt Life Co-founder Michael 'Troy' Hutto, accused of murder, has bond revoked after stalking allegations

The state argued that Hutto should have his bond revoked after he was accused of stalking co-workers of the woman he is charged with killing.

Michael "Troy" Hutto, accused of murdering a Lake City teenager, is back in jail without bond after he was allegedly stalking friends and coworkers of the victim.

Hutto, 56, who helped found the popular lifestyle brand Salt Life, is charged with murdering 18-year-old Grace Duncan in 2020. He has pleaded not guilty. (Hutto is no longer associated with the Salt Life brand.)

The state asked to have his bond revoked after two women had filed restraining order petitions against Hutto, claiming he was a danger to the community.

The women said he had been following them into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, "staring and glaring," and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work.

“I am terrified of Troy,” wrote one woman, whom First Coast News isn't naming due to the nature of the allegations. “He is mentally unstable, he is a heavy drug user. Her has a big collection of guns, he keeps them in his car, in his home and backpack. his house, car and backpack. I am afraid of what will happen if I don’t get any protection from Troy.”

The same woman wrote that the last time she spoke to Grace Duncan, “Troy took the phone and told me, ‘If you try to make me let you talk to my Gracie again I will kill you.' About 3 hours later that day, on Oct. 27, 2020, he shot and killed Grace.”



She claimed Hutto has violated a no trespass order at her workplace, saying “He drives through the parking lot at least three times a week.”

Hutto's attorney argued in a response to the motion to revoke bond that he did not pose a threat and had not "engaged in any violence, possessed any weapon, or made any threats of violence," and that the state's evidence was that Hutto "smiled at a state witness and/or asked a non-state-witness if he knew her."

His attorney noted he has already agreed to bond conditions of no contact with Duncan’s family.

But Hutto’s attorney said he would be amenable to additional bond conditions in order to avoid a bond revocation. "If the court finds additional pretrial conditions to be necessary, Mr. Hutto would submit to additional conditions … to balance the interest of pretrial release and the safety of the community.”