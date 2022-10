JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hospitalized and was in serious condition Sunday night after being shot in the 3200 block of Climbing Ivy Trail. Two people were in custody with charges pending, police said, following the "domestic incident."

The victim, who's in his 30's, was shot multiple times at about 10 p.m. There were six people in the home, three adults and three children, when the shooting occurred in the subdivision located off Touchton Road.