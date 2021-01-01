Man shot, killed Thursday night along St. Johns Bluff Road

JSO said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed on St. Johns Bluff Road on New Year's Eve.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3700 block of St. Johns Bluff Road Thursday around 9:17 p.m.

