Man shot, killed Thursday night along St. Johns Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed on St. Johns Bluff Road on New Year's Eve.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 3700 block of St. Johns Bluff Road Thursday around 9:17 p.m.
JSO said the victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.
At this time, officers are interviewing several people and a suspect has not been identified or arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500, email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-tips