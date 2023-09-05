Driver killed in head-on collision on Old St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person is dead following a crash early Tuesday in Jacksonville. A Chevrolet Trailblazer with a single occupant was driving eastbound in the 13900 block of Old St. Augustine Road at about 1 a.m. A black Mercedes, occupied by a male driver, was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes, according to Jacksonville police. The vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the Trailblazer was killed. The driver of the Mercedes was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.