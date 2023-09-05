x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Driver killed in head-on collision on Old St. Augustine Road

A Chevrolet Trailblazer collided with a Mercedes driving in the wrong direction at 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 13900 block of Old St. Augustine Road.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person is dead following a crash early Tuesday in Jacksonville. A Chevrolet Trailblazer with a single occupant was driving eastbound in the 13900 block of Old St. Augustine Road at about 1 a.m. A black Mercedes, occupied by a male driver, was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes, according to Jacksonville police. The vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the Trailblazer was killed. The driver of the Mercedes was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Eastbound lanes on Old St. Augustine Road from Bartram Park Boulevard to Interstate 95 were closed for several hours Tuesday morning.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out