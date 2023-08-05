Wanted man arrested in Clay County for drug possession

Jeffery Bierman was arrested last week in Clay County on an active warrant. He is also facing charges of drug possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested last week in Clay County on multiple charges, including for an active warrant he had in Duval County, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Last Friday, at 6:07 a.m., a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrived near the 1700 block of Wells Road in response to a call of a suspicious person. The deputy found 40-year-old Jeffery Bierman in the area, but wasn't arrested after the officer determined he had not committed a crime.

A 9-1-1 operator advised the deputy of the sheriff's office a few minutes later that Bierman had an active warrant for his arrest in Duval County. At 7:49 a.m., Bierman was found by another officer of Clay Co. Sheriff's Office, in a parking lot at 19 Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park. Police confirmed the warrant for Bierman in Duval Co. and he was arrested at the scene.

During the arrest, officers found a knife Bierman was carrying and seven pieces of aluminum foil wrapped up containing cocaine.