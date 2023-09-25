Man killed in Jacksonville Beach shooting identified by family

26-year-old Matthew Swiger died after being shot near the Jacksonville Beach Pier Sunday night.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The victim of a deadly shooting in downtown Jacksonville Beach has been identified by family as 26-year-old Matthew Swiger.

A close family friend started a GoFundMe to help Swiger's family bury him. In the post, she said:

"Anyone who knew Matthew would tell you the same thing - Full of life, love for his family, the Jaguars #1 fan, the favorite uncle and always looking for his next adventure. But for reasons no one will ever understand, someone he knew took his life last night.

Now his mother has to do what no parent ever plans for or should have to do. Not only does she have to deal with this loss, but the circumstances around it. This nightmare is far from over.

We're asking for help to give Matthew the proper send off he deserves and to take at least one thing off the plate of his parents who probably aren't even sure how to get through the day.

If you can find it in your heart and your budget, every bit counts and would be forever appreciated by the family."

Swiger's family and friends tell First Coast News he was the biggest Jags fan, a fiercely protective son and a great uncle.

Police say Swiger died after a shooting in front of the popular restaurant O-ku Sunday night.

28-year-old Akiyah Price is charged with his murder. According to a police report, she works at the nearby restaurant V Pizza.

Witnesses told police they watched Swiger and Price get into a physical altercation outside O-ku. O-ku employees tried to break it up, and Swiger started running away, but Price ran after him.

A witness told investigators they saw Price shoot Swiger "six or seven times" before he stumbled to the front of O-ku, bleeding from his head, where he told a witness: "Akiyah Price. Akiyah Price. She did this."

Witnesses say she ran off after shooting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.