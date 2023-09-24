One dead after shooting near Jacksonville Beach Pier, police say

When crews responded to the 100 block of 4th Avenue, they found one person dead. Police are looking for a woman of interest wearing a red sweatshirt with tan shorts.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — One person is dead and a police are searching for a suspect after a shooting near the Jacksonville Beach Pier, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

At approximately 9:10 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of 4th Avenue in reference to a shooting.

When crews arrived, they found one person dead. Police say the suspect is a woman wearing a red sweatshirt with tan shorts.

Investigators are on scene as the investigation is ongoing.