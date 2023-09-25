Woman arrested in Jacksonville Beach shooting death near pier

Akiyah Pirce, 28, is accused of shooting a person to death Sunday night, in the 100 block of 4th Avenue in Jacksonville Beach near the pier in front of Oku eatery.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A woman is in Duval County jail following a shooting Sunday night near the Jacksonville Beach Pier. Police were dispatched to Oku Restaurant, 502 1st St., at around 9:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived they found a man lying on the sidewalk bleeding from his head, a Jacksonville Beach police report states. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police they saw the victim fighting in front of the restaurant with another person wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, the report states. Oku employees broke up the fight and the victim ran across the street towards the 100 block of 4th Avenue N and the person wearing the red hooded sweatshirt followed him, the report states.

Several gunshots were fired and witnesses said they saw the victim, bleeding from several parts of his body, go back towards the restaurant where he collapsed, the report states.

Multiple witnesses told police the person wearing the red hooded sweatshirt was Akiya Price, 28, who lives in the 1100 block of Beach Dune Drive in Jacksonville Beach. Police showed witnesses a picture of Price and they also confirmed she was the shooter, the report states.