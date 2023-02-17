Update: Man faces charges after standoff causes Clay County neighborhood to be evacuated

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Kendrick Ring Donnelly started shooting outside around 7 a.m. He then barricaded himself in a home.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The man involved in a standoff with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested.

Forest Glen neighbors in Orange Park woke up to shots ringing out early this morning.

A swat team and crisis negotiators assisted Clay County sheriff’s officers, while some neighbors sheltered in place and others were evacuated to st. Johns river state college.

After several hours, Donnelly peacefully surrendered to authorities.

Cook says she’s glad no one got hurt.

"We have command staff that is with them, guiding them, but I’m letting them do their job. I’m not over their shoulder asking them a bunch of questions. I’m very confident in their abilities as seen here today with the peaceful surrender of the subject,” she said.

Cook says this incident is not related to Thursday night’s Amber Alert.