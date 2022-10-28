Man dead after early morning Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting in Arlington, early on Friday morning. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now searching for information on the suspect.
Around 6:02 a.m., JSO responded to the 900 block of Bert Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found two victims who had been shot, an adult man and woman. The man was shot to death. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police have interviewed several witnesses. Homicide detectives are investigating and ask that anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting call 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS