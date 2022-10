There is a large police presence in the area of Gate Parkway on Burnt Mill Road outside some sort of medical office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people have been transported in critical condition from the Gate Parkway area Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

