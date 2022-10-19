Man charged in weekend officer-involved shooting on Moncrief Road

John Henry Ervin was charged with three counts of attempted murder and a count of possession of a firearm by a Florida felon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the suspect charged in this past weekend's officer involved shooting.

A heavy police presence developed at the corner of Moncrief Road and Edgewood Avenue West Saturday evening, with at least 25 police cars as well as SWAT units on scene.

A police report indicates that JSO arrived at the scene at around 5 p.m. and advised shortly after their arrival that a man wearing a white tank top and red shorts fired a weapon.

That man was later identified as Ervin.

"... (a) subject came out of the residence and fired at least five rounds at the officers, striking one of their cars," said Assistant Chief Shawn Coarsey.

Shortly after, other responding officers observed the suspect return to the front door, and fired at the suspect. The suspect was not struck by gunfire, the reports says.

Officers were able to successfully take a suspect into custody, according to JSO.

A drone officer assisted in the arrest, and JSO was eventually able to speak with the suspect and get him to exit the residence unarmed.

There were two people inside the home who JSO was concerned may be hostages.

"After those gunshots, the two other individuals that were inside that residence were able to escape through the front door," said Coarsey. "The officers on scene were able to take them into safety."