GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has barricaded himself inside his vehicle on I-95 in Glynn County, according to the Glynn County Police Department, and a SWAT team is on the scene.

The incident is at exit 29. U.S. Highway 17 is closed near the Pilot truck stop while investigators are on the scene.

Police said to their knowledge, no shots have been fired.